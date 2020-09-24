Serve It Up

The JV Tennis team came out with a big win against Holt High School on Sept. 17. As soon as the Varsity team matches dwindled down, JV stepped up to bring their A game on the court. Sophomore Sophia Miller and her partner Junior Katie Moore were unstoppable with a score of 5-0 against the Indians. For Miller, her games have been played with continuous passion and excitement.

“I feel that this match went really well and that overall I played the best that I could,” Miller said. “In the end we came up on top every time and I’m really excited for the rest of my matches.”

The team is excited to see how this great momentum will hold up when the Varsity and JV Tennis team has their GAC Tournament on Sept. 28 and 29.