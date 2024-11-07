Missing the Memories

Gallery • 12 Photos Rachel Blanchard Senior Rylie Schaefermeir smiles as Dr. Suzanne Leake awards her with her senior night medal. Each senior received a medal on senior night to commemorate their experience with the team.

With fall sports drawing to a close, seniors are faced with the bittersweet ending of their experience in high school sports. On Sept. 27, the girls varsity tennis team celebrated their senior night and reflected on the memories, experiences, and lessons learned with the soon-to-be graduates. For senior Nadia Manushev, the night marked her realization of what she will miss most when she moves on from high school tennis: the people.

“[I’ll miss] just hanging out with [my] teammates [and] supporting each other,” Manushev said, “We all try to support and encourage each other, and I’m really gonna miss that.”

The girls tennis season ended on Oct. 15 with a game against Lafayette, and the seniors are left with the memories, lessons, and relationships from their high school tennis career.





