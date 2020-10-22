Soccer Senior Night

As the team prepares to take on districts, the varsity boys soccer team gathered on Oct. 16 to celebrate their annual senior night ceremony. The team honored thirteen of their players, including Senior captain Carter Redford who reflects on how their bond has impacted the season.

“We all have each others backs and play for each other,” Redford said. “We all get together very well and that’s definitely a huge factor to why we are having such a successful season so far.”

The team returns to their home turf on Oct. 22 as they face Fort Zumwalt West as they continue to fight towards districts.