Boys Soccer Finishes Fall Season

After a loss in districts, the boys soccer team finishes their season with a 15-7 record

The varsity boys soccer team huddles at a previous game. The players believe that their connection as a team was what brought them so far.

The boys varsity soccer team lost their final game, against Francis Howell, on Nov. 4, making them 2nd in the district and wrapping up their fall season. Their record was 15-7 with a season of multiple winning streaks, thanks to strong team chemistry fueled by years of playing together.

Senior Connor Phillips says that this was a tough last game for the team.

“It was an unlucky game,” Phillips said. “Howell played hard and we weren’t ready to come out and match the fire they had.”

Junior Luke Cummings believes that the team’s close relationship was what allowed them to come as far as they did, even though many players were quarantined due to contact tracing mid-season.

“This year, as we grew from the beginning of the season to the end, we became a family,” Cummings said. “The chemistry and bond over the season is what has helped us come so far.”

This chemistry between teammates had created a positive atmosphere for the team, and Cummings believes that was what mattered this season.

“Being with my teammates and creating an atmosphere like no other may be worth more than a ring,” Cummings said.

For the entire season, this brotherhood described by Phillips will be a lasting memory for the 13 seniors leaving the program they put their all into.

“Every single one of the seniors are like brothers to me, and everyone gave it their all, all season long,” Phillips said. “It was a family and it will never be forgotten.”