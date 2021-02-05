Art+After+Hours

National Art Honor Society, is a club that focuses on giving an outlet to students who want to express themselves through art. NAHS allows students to spend additional time outside of art classes perfecting their work, and trying different forms of art. In past years NAHS has held a Fine Arts Festival, and even offered scholarships to students pursuing art after high school. This year the club is ran by Mrs.McCune, and Co-Presidents Ella Yawitz and Paige Fann.

“I’ve been in NAHS since my freshman year,” Yawitz said. “I think it’s a really great club for people who have taken Art classes, and want to devote time into sharpening their skills.”

National Art Honor Society meets every week; see Mrs.McCune for more details on how to join NAHS.