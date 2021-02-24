Varsity Girls Basketball Senior Night

After their game on Friday Feb. 12, the varsity girls basketball team celebrated their annual senior night The girls walked down the court next to their families with bright eyes and smiles as they accepted their medals, but this moment was ultimately bittersweet for some. Senior Sophie Delaney reflected on her past experiences on the team with fondness and hopes to have the same experiences in college.

“I, of course, am excited to move on and go experience college, college basketball, and create new experiences,” Delaney said. “But I am going to miss this program more than I can put into words. This program has become my second family and it’s sad and also scary to leave that.”

The girls next game is on Thursday Feb. 25 against St. Dominic High School.