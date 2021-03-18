Rock The House

The Spotlight Players have started rehearsals for their upcoming production of Schoolhouse Rock Live, a musical full of singing, dancing, and a lot of learning. Because of COVID-19, there wasn’t originally supposed to be a musical in the spring, but fortunately the Theatre Department is able to continue giving performances to eager audiences. But it’s the students that are most excited to be able to work on this production, including Junior Joe Weidig. Weidig is excited that this production will be something that brings back memories for the audience.

“I think that this show is a great opportunity for our theatre to get back after so long in quarantine,” Weidig said. “This show brings back all of those fantastic songs from Schoolhouse Rock that we know and love, while also providing them in a new and modern format.”

Schoolhouse Rock Live will be recorded and streamed on April 30th and May 1st.