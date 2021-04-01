First Meet of the Season

On Saturday March 27th, the FHC Track and Field team attended a Varsity meet at Fort Zumwalt West. Senior Monica Anderson placed 3rd in the 100m dash, and Junior Kennedy Eggering placed 2nd in discus and 3rd in shot-put. Long distance coach Sherri Baize was excited to finally get back into the swing of things.

“This is our first big meet since before Covid,” Baize said “and we have a young and promising team this year.”

FHC will host their next meet on Monday April 5th at 1pm.

