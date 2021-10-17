A Team Effort

On Thursday Oct. 7, the JV girls volleyball team won their match against Fort Zumwalt South, with a score of 25-17. The team has been on a roll all season and it’s all because of how well the girls work together on and off the court. Junior Sierra Brumme explains how the team has overcome all the changes being thrown at the team and has only made them stronger.

“As a team, we really have picked up our game after dealing with lineup changes due to injuries and quarantines,” Brumme said. “We all get along really well on and off the court, and I’m glad with our outcomes all season. We have a great group of girls and an amazing coach, and we leave all we have on the court and I can’t wait to see what we continue to do.”

The season is coming to a close, with the last game being Monday, Oct.18. The team will play against Timberland, hopefully ending the season with a bang.