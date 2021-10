On Monday, Oct. 11, Varsity Boys Soccer battled St. Dominic at home. The night was cold and windy, but the Spartans played on. The game was a tough 0-6 loss for the boys. Team Captain Luke Cummings reflects on his team’s performance.

“I think it was a good test for us because we failed it,” Cummings said. “I think we’re [going to] be able to come back stronger from this loss.”

Cheer on the boys as they continue their season!