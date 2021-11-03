Boys Swim Senior Night

The boys swim team had their senior night on Monday Oct. 18, at a meet against Fort Zumwalt North. The team celebrated three seniors; Santy Machado, Tino Javier, and Drew Black. With just a few weeks left of the season, the team is preparing for GAC’s. Senior, Drew Black, talks about what it’s been like for him starting swim team his senior year.

“For me personally it’s gone pretty good” Black said. “Its a small group and we all know each other pretty well.”

The team finished their season at GAC’s on Nov 3.