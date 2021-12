Gallery | 38 Photos Senior, Ahron Kahn picks up a ball.

On Friday Oct. 22 Deca held its first ever dodgeball tournament. Sixteen teams competed against each other in the nostalgic game of dodge. Deca President, Aiden Colby said “the turn out and the enjoyment that deca dodgeball brought was more than [the club] could’ve ever expected.” The baseball team ended up winning the tournament.