On Saturday, Nov. 20, the FHC Spotlight Players finished up their production of “Blithe Spirit”. Cast and crew had been working hard for 2 months to prepare for the show. There were four performances in total through Nov 18-20. Senior, Sammi Reise, was the student tech director of the production. She describes what she liked about her job.

“I liked my role this show because I felt like I got to put a lot of my creative say into it.” Reise said. “I get to kind of have my hand in everything which is nice and get to know everybody.”

If you are interested in joining cast or crew, be sure to grab an application for the Spring production, “Emma: A Pop Musical”!