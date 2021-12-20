Frosty Films

“ I found myself just ignoring the dialogue and waiting for a reanimated corpse to pop out of a bathroom stall.” — Lauren Rohde

“Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”

A great movie for the holiday season would be "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." The comedic film focuses on Kevin McCallister, who boards a different plane than the one his family is on for a vacation. While the rest of the McCallister family is in Florida, Kevin finds himself in New York City. With his dad's camera bag in tow, it is up to Kevin to fight off two escaped convicts, who tried to rob his house in the past.

“The Hebrew Hammer”

“The Hebrew Hammer” is a film that I would recommend staying rated R. The movie centers around a Jewish crime fighter dubbed the “Hebrew Hammer,” who must fight to save Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, since the holidays are being threatened by the evil son of Santa Claus. The film takes certain characteristics from “The Santa Clause,” because there isn’t one Santa; it’s passed down generationally. The film is perfect for laughing with friends.

“Anna and the Apocalypse”

“Anna and the Apocalypse” is a mix between a musical and a gruesome zombie film. The movie takes place in a snowy Scotland, around Christmas time. The film follows the protagonist, Anna, and a group of social outcasts, as they try to survive a sudden viral outbreak and attempt to save anybody trapped in the local high school. I think the acting in certain scenes is phenomenal. However, for a majority of the movie, I found myself just ignoring the dialogue and waiting for a reanimated corpse to pop out of a bathroom stall.