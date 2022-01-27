GACS Wrestling Wrap-up

Stevie Lupo, sophomore, wins her her match as part of the GAC championships.

GACS for the girls wrestling team took place on Friday Jan. 7, at St. Charles High School. The girls had multiple rounds and fought hard. Seniors placing: Kennedy Egging, Abigail Mattson, Skyler Morrissey, and Alanah Braun. Junior placing: Sophia Miller. Sophomores placing: Mariah Velasquez, Stevie Lupo, and Katelyn Guth. Freshman placing: Kailey Benson, and Neveah Smith. The girls ended on top taking the GACS W. Teammate Addie Holtz, freshman, talks about how the girls keep each other going.

“We keep each other motivated by cheering each other on and before and during our matches and keeping a positive attitude towards each other.” said Holtz

You can continue to watch the girls fight hard at their next match on Saturday, Jan. 29.