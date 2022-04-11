Accommodations and Inclusion

A BROTHERS BOND: Junior Jason Kuhn stands with a supportive hand on his brother freshman Jeremy Kuhn’s shoulder during a track event. Jeremy has grown up with Jason by his side as a figure of support in all his endeavors. Jason has always been protective of his younger brother and is willing to go to great lengths to ensure his brother is safe, comfortable, and happy.

As the rest of the track team begins to warm up for its afternoon practice, junior Jason Kuhn works with his brother, freshman Jeremy Kuhn, to ensure that he understands each exercise. As the team begins to practice, Jason walks alongside Jeremy to offer his support and make sure he is on his best behavior. All of this is done to guarantee that Jeremy has the best possible experience in track that he possibly can.

Growing up, Jason always aimed to be a supportive figure in his brother’s life. Knowing that his brother has a disability and may not be able to stand up for himself, Jason wanted to provide a defensive voice for him and a relationship where Jeremy would always have someone by his side, ready to back him up when needed.

“It was really always just like me wanting to look out for him because I’m a firm believer in that if someone cannot stick up for themselves physically or mentally, they should always have someone that can,” Jason said. “So that’s always the role that I’ve tried to play for him. Try and make sure he has a friend and whenever he needs help with something at home, or just in general, I always try my best to be there.”

Even though Jeremy has a disability, his family has always tried to make certain that he has as normal a life as possible. Thus, a few months ago, the Kuhn brothers’ mother brought up the idea of Jeremy joining track as a way to get more involved in the school community and the family agreed with her.

“We all just want him to have that normal high school experience. We don’t want him to be limited to anything,” Jason explained. “So we just wanted something that he could do. And since I wrestle, I knew Coach Breuer and I’ve known him for a long time. So we knew that he would be fine with Jeremy doing track so we just did that.”

Jason wanted to make sure his brother adjusted well and understood everything during practices, so he decided to join track as well. During practices, Jason sticks by his brother’s side to assist him with warm ups and drills.