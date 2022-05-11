A Tough Fight

A cluster of spartan defenders protect the goal and fight for the round ball.

Gallery | 13 Photos Sophie Shore calls out to her teammates from the sideline.

On Tuesday April 26 the Jv Spartan Lacrosse team played a tough game against St. Joesph, the team fought hard but came up short in then end with the final score of 16-4. Junior Leah Fann said “even though it was a tough game for us, I know that it helped us learn what we need to do better and how to work together as a team”.

JV plays their final game on Wednesday May 11, before heading into playoffs!