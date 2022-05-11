A Tough Fight

Keaton (Kiki) Frye, Photo EIC|May 11, 2022

A cluster of spartan defenders protect the goal and fight for the round ball.

Sophie Shore calls out to her teammates from the sideline.

On Tuesday April 26 the Jv Spartan Lacrosse team played a tough game against St. Joesph, the team fought hard but came up short in then end with the final score of 16-4.  Junior Leah Fann said “even though it was a tough game for us, I know that it helped us learn what we need to do better and how to work together as a team”.

JV plays their final game on Wednesday May 11, before heading into playoffs!