Mr. FHC 2022

After two years FHC finally had their return of Mr. FHC on Friday, May 6. The event was run by FHC’s Stuco [Student Counsel] and had contestants: Jack Schriber, Bobby Soderstrum, Will Blumenberg, Ryan Getgood, seniors, and Gage Hendrixs, junior. They started the evening with a nice introduction and walk out and then followed with a questionnaire, a miracle a minute, and then a performance. Finally after an evening of raping, singing, harmonica playing, an eating contest, and raising over $1,000 the winner was announce and this years Mr. FHC of 2022 was Ryan Getgood. Senior Bobby Soderstrom talked about the night and the overall experience.

“It was a fun time and great experience to show off what you can do while also knowing it’s all for a good cause.”

Now we wait for next year for the new Mr. FHC and consider joining stuco so you can help participate in the event or participate in Mr. FHC and maybe you could be the next Mr. FHC.