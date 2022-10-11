Superb Singles

Gallery | 10 Photos Gavin Bearup Sam Deuser rushes in to save the ball from hitting the ground.

The girls varsity tennis team won its singles games against Fort Zumwalt East with the score of 6-4 on Sept. 21. The girls played their hardest regardless of how hard FZE tried. Fortunately, their hard work paid off because they won.

“I think we did good as a team,” Deuser said.

The team tennis season is over now, except for seniors Kate Voges and Katie Groat, who are competing in the doubles state meet this week.