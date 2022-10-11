Superb Singles
The girls varsity tennis team won its singles games against Fort Zumwalt East with the score of 6-4 on Sept. 21. The girls played their hardest regardless of how hard FZE tried. Fortunately, their hard work paid off because they won.
“I think we did good as a team,” Deuser said.
The team tennis season is over now, except for seniors Kate Voges and Katie Groat, who are competing in the doubles state meet this week.
