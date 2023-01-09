From High Schooler to Pro

Gallery | 11 Photos Matt 'Burns' Potthoff is an ex esports professional and a current VP of eUnited Esports.

Esports had a monthly meeting which included talking about the current team’s records and also involving an ex professional speaker. Matt ‘Burns’ Potthoff came to visit Francis Howell Central to teach the current players about the professional stage and to answer any questions about possible esport careers like his. Counselor Kris Miller talks about how useful it is to have him visit.

“It was great to hear his perspective as both a player and General Manager for a professional team and what it takes to be as successful at that level as he is.” Miller says. “He has a unique view of the development of professional esports and where the industry is moving which is invaluable for our players to understand.”

Francis Howell Central thanks Matt ‘Burns’ Potthoff for taking time out of his busy schedule to come visit us and answer our many questions.