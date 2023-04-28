Diving Into Dissection
Mr. Reed’s ZoBot class has the opportunity for a hands-on experience dissecting the animals that they learn about during lecture. Students describe their recent starfish dissection lab, what they learned and how it helped them prepare for their exam and future employment.
