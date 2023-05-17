Rolling Out

With new coaches, new players, and an old trophy, the Spartan roller hockey team entered the last game of the season with the hope to bring home another championship win. However, the players were sent home on Friday, May 5th, after a nail-biting semifinal against Fort Zumwalt East, with an end score of 6-7. Though they suffered a tough loss, there was still excitement on the rink amongst the players who will be returning next season. Even with a short season, lasting just three months, the new coaches and new players have shown promise. Junior Ryan Blanchard has seen this promise first hand.

“I’m looking forward to the next season with the new coaches,” Blanchard said. “They really helped pull the team together and build a personal connection with all the players.”

The last game ended in excitement amongst the players and the audience, and with the new coaches and players come new possibilities. These new possibilities will carry the team into the next season with the hope of bringing another championship trophy home.