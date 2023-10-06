Where Do We Go From Here?

Now that the world has started to move farther away from 2020 and all of the disasters it brought along with it, many groups are left with the task of bringing back the routine pre-pandemic. The FHC club department is not an exception to this phenomenon.

Extracurriculars such as Student Council, National Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society have seen a lack of members in recent years. Even though all of the clubs are faced with the same circumstances, not every situation is the same.

One of National Honor Society’s sponsors, Dr. Jennifer Miller, explained how NHS wasn’t affected as severely in terms of involvement.

“[NHS] is one of those organizations we invite people to, and it seems like [the number of invitations] hasn’t really changed,” Dr. Miller said.

NHS is a nationwide organization which invites it’s members, thereby not having to deal with the problem of the lack of participants volunteering themselves. NHS is able to overcome the obstacle of disorganization by using it’s high, nationwide status as a backbone for it’s ability to compromise with difficult situations.

Spanish Honor Society is a club here at FHC where students meet together with sponsor Dr. Caitlin Crain to celebrate spanish culture.

“There are less members actually that are involved in Spanish Honor Society unfortunately,” Dr. Crain said.

Crain explains how there has been less members in recent years compared to the number of participants before 2020.

Clubs have been affected in more than just a number as the attitudes of students in general has changed significantly since quarantine.

Responsibility has become a very different version of what it once was, and clubs like Student Council are stuck with the task of redefining responsibilities.

“I think we did a disservice to students with so much leniency,” Student Council sponsor Ms. Laurie Fay said. “Granted it was needed at that time, but now they expect that leniency and are having a hard time shifting back to being responsible.”