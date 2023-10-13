The online home of the Central Focus

Pinned to Wrestling

Asher Wilson, Staff Reporter
October 13, 2023
Sophomore+Vincent+Castille+holds+his+opponent+down+during+the+2022-23+season.
Ava Reyes
Sophomore Vincent Castille holds his opponent down during the 2022-23 season.

Senior Camrin Watkins feels the rush of adrenaline all wrestlers get when on the mat. She has worked hard day in and day out to try and master the sport, just so she can feel the rush again at the end of the match when they raise her hand. She, just like every other wrestler, wants to show the world that she is the best.

The art of Wrestling is more often than not passed from generation to generation. This is a huge reason why wrestling is so popular in high school, making the students feel as though there is an expectation to wrestle. Students also want to help their team as much as possible, striving to do better each time they step on the mat.

Sophomore Gordan Hulbert said he learned about wrestling from family.  

 “It’s been in my family for years. My grandpa and uncle were good wrestlers,” Hulbert said.  

There aren’t many famous wrestlers that kids idolize like there are with other sports so that means you have to find that inspiration somewhere else. In this case family. But staying engaged with wrestling is more difficult than learning about it. Sophomore Vincent Castile said that he stays engaged or interested in wrestling because of his team.  

“The team, They make everything, they make the sport much more fun,” Castile said.

The team aspect of wrestling keeps people coming back because their friends are there relying on them.  

The feeling that you get when wrestling keeps people invested. “The feeling that I get on the mat, it just brings me joy and so much excitement,” Senior Camrin Watkins said. One of the big reasons we go back to something is whether or not it’s fun and rewarding. The most rewarding and fun thing about wrestling coincidentally is the same. 

“The feeling you get when they lift your arm in the air,” Watkins said. 

The feeling you get when winning is exhilarating no matter what it is you are winning. This would be the most serotonin-inducing part. If these wrestlers were not here at Francis Howell Central they might not find wrestling as prominent in their lives, but there is no question that no matter where they might be they want to wrestle. 

 “I had a lot on my mind and not much going on in my life so I figured why not wrestle,” Watkins said. “100 percent I would still wrestle if I was at a different school,” 

Wrestling is a way students can express themselves. Making wrestling a staple in many high schoolers’ lives.

 

 
