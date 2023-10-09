The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

Devotion to Your Dreams

Students describe their hobbies and how they express their unique interests in daily life.
Thomas Ramos, Staff Reporter
October 9, 2023
Maggie+Skebo+performs+her+Color+Guard+choreography+alongside+the+Marching+Band.+She+smiled+at+the+crowd%2C+proud+to+show+off+her+art.
Kendyl Lay
Maggie Skebo performs her Color Guard choreography alongside the Marching Band. She smiled at the crowd, proud to show off her art.

Feeling the anticipation of the crowd, sophomore Maggie Skebo is waiting offside of the field in her vibrant Color Guard attire. Grouped up with her fellow Guard members, she awaits the call to the field, where FHC’s Marching Band and Color Guard will perform their latest show, “All Aboard”. Skebo looks around at the support system she’s found in Guard and finds confidence and reassurance in being a part of her tight-knit community. This is her passion, and she knows her friends are there for her to lean on.

One’s passion and environment go hand in hand. For Skebo, it’s her coaches Nami Rutherford and Isabel Leggitt, always encouraging and pushing her to reach for more than the day before. 

“Even if they’re harsh sometimes, they always remind us it’s out of love,” Skebo said. Skebo’s interest in Color Guard has placed her in a community in which she feels loved, supported, and challenged. 

Junior saxophone player Tiana Harlow feels similarly about her passion for music. She is in Jazz Band and Marching Band, and she finds her favorite part is not only the music but the friends she sees and the community she’s a part of.

“I really like the people aspect of it, it gives me a sometimes well-needed distraction,” Harlow said. Harlow finds that when she is playing music, she can relax and remove herself from the daily worries of life. 

However, for some others, their passion focuses more on the community itself. Sophomore Katie Huynh is passionate about the community and the people around her. 

“I’m passionate about making the world a better place and wanting more equality for everyone,” Huynh said. “As an Asian American I’ve gone through a lot of discrimination, so I find myself a lot in activism.” Striving to educate herself and others, Huynh informs her peers of worldly problems whenever possible and finds happiness in improving upon the community she lives in. Huynh finds that learning about the world around you does not need to be difficult. 

“Instagram is a good way to educate yourself, really just reading up on the news helps,” Huynh said. “It’s really accessible and you’re on your phone 24/7 anyways.” 

Some find their passion in their communities, searching for ways to find a better world, like Huynh. Some do the opposite: finding a new sense of camaraderie and friendship through their specific interests, like Skebo.

“I always wanted to do something artsy but physical in high school, and Guard was a perfect fit,” Skebo says. For many including Skebo, their passion is more than just a hobby. It’s a part of who they are, and it shows the people around them something they love. To Skebo, her passion is essential. 

“Guard is my outlet, it’s the way I express myself and nothing could take away my love for it.”

— Maggie Skebo
About the Contributor
Thomas Ramos, Staff Reporter
Junior Thomas Ramos is a staff member in his first year of writing for FHC Publications. He is passionate about plants and food, and he enjoys writing about things he feels strongly about. His favorite plants are gladioluses, orchids, and monsteras. His favorite foods are mac and cheese, strawberries, and lemons. He hopes that being a part of FHC Publications will help him become a better writer, and will encourage him to talk to people he hasn’t met before. After high school he wants to do research in plant science and find ways to solve real-world problems with the natural world.  

