The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Stay In Shape

Student athletes find different recreation activities to keep themselves in shape during and after their season.
Kailey Pallares, Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023
Senior+Mackenzie+Sansone+overlooks+the+court+during+a+home+game.
Makenzie Solis
Senior Mackenzie Sansone overlooks the court during a home game.

QWhen the release bell hits 2:20 and the school day is finished, most students scramble to their cars to get out of the parking lot and rush home to relax from the school day. Other students rush to their sports practice, or rush to the gym to keep themselves in shape during the school year. 

Senior Mackenzie Sansone plays volleyball, and agrees that keeping yourself in shape is beneficial. Whether it be during the season or during an offseason, a steady workout cycle is key.

“During the season, we like to do some team conditioning out in the hallway or running up and down the stairs. When we don’t do that, I like to go to my local gym after a practice,” Sansone said. “During the off-season, I go to the gym a lot more because nobody is making me do any conditioning. I go about five times a week whenever we aren’t in our season, and I weight lift and stretch during these workouts as well.” 

Sophomore Connor Steinbruegge keeps himself active during his off-seasons by going to the gym, running, and holding himself accountable to keep up his exercising. 

“I play volleyball and it’s obviously a very physical sport, so I kinda have to keep myself in shape no matter the time of year, and my teammates do the same.” Steinbruegge said. “I also run sometimes if I don’t feel like going to the gym, which is nice.” 

Senior Seth Leible is a big gym fanatic, who goes to the gym nearly every day after school. He recollects his obsession with the gym starting because his friends began to motivate him, and the rest is history. 

“I go to the gym six days a week, and on days where I don’t, I run one or two miles. The gym makes me feel better about myself and makes me feel more motivated to do things with my day. I go to Club Fitness, which is close to where I live so it’s easy to get myself there,” Leible said.

“I didn’t start because of the ‘stereotypical post-heartbreak’ revenge body, I started because my friends motivated me to start and I ended up not stopping. I also do jiu-jitsu in my free time, which is an extra workout that I enjoy.”

Staying in shape remains important for athletes all throughout the school. Whether it be running, going to the gym or doing workouts during your practices, keeping your personal fitness up and active creates a sense of routine and motivation to continue.



Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1656
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Move
A spartan aims for the basket during their practice at the annual Winter Blast.
Bounce Back Season
Senior Alexa Sansone serves the ball to the other side of the court.
Varsity Volleyball takes Victory
Till Next Time
Freshman Louis Troha taking a penalty kick after going into overtime. He continues to score a point for the team.
Staying to Win
Touchdown Tradition
Touchdown Tradition
All the players listen to Coach Green in between sets and listen to the advice given. They continued to play a tough game and ended up with a win.
Gaining the Glory

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1656
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *