Stay In Shape

QWhen the release bell hits 2:20 and the school day is finished, most students scramble to their cars to get out of the parking lot and rush home to relax from the school day. Other students rush to their sports practice, or rush to the gym to keep themselves in shape during the school year.

Senior Mackenzie Sansone plays volleyball, and agrees that keeping yourself in shape is beneficial. Whether it be during the season or during an offseason, a steady workout cycle is key.

“During the season, we like to do some team conditioning out in the hallway or running up and down the stairs. When we don’t do that, I like to go to my local gym after a practice,” Sansone said. “During the off-season, I go to the gym a lot more because nobody is making me do any conditioning. I go about five times a week whenever we aren’t in our season, and I weight lift and stretch during these workouts as well.”

Sophomore Connor Steinbruegge keeps himself active during his off-seasons by going to the gym, running, and holding himself accountable to keep up his exercising.

“I play volleyball and it’s obviously a very physical sport, so I kinda have to keep myself in shape no matter the time of year, and my teammates do the same.” Steinbruegge said. “I also run sometimes if I don’t feel like going to the gym, which is nice.”

Senior Seth Leible is a big gym fanatic, who goes to the gym nearly every day after school. He recollects his obsession with the gym starting because his friends began to motivate him, and the rest is history.

“I go to the gym six days a week, and on days where I don’t, I run one or two miles. The gym makes me feel better about myself and makes me feel more motivated to do things with my day. I go to Club Fitness, which is close to where I live so it’s easy to get myself there,” Leible said.

“I didn’t start because of the ‘stereotypical post-heartbreak’ revenge body, I started because my friends motivated me to start and I ended up not stopping. I also do jiu-jitsu in my free time, which is an extra workout that I enjoy.”

Staying in shape remains important for athletes all throughout the school. Whether it be running, going to the gym or doing workouts during your practices, keeping your personal fitness up and active creates a sense of routine and motivation to continue.





