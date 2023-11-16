Served With Care

Lunch started 10 minutes ago, but students are still lining up outside the kitchen to get a sandwich from the lunch line. Catrina Shipley, the lunch lady in charge of making these delectable sandwiches for all her students, is working tirelessly to make sure every single student gets their correct sandwich order just how they want it. She has even taken it upon herself to memorize and even prepare some sandwiches before lunch even begins for her students who come to her sandwich line daily.

Senior Palladium Liang thinks Catrina chooses to take the time out of her day to memorize and prepare some students’ sandwich orders because she likes doing so.

“I think Catrina is very passionate about her job and she actually enjoys what she’s doing,” Liang said.

Freshman Kennedy Macleod believes Catrina feels for her students and wants to help make their day better in any way she can.

“[Catrina memorizes sandwich orders] so people can get their food faster to eat. She cares about her students and wants them to get their food as fast as possible,” Macleod said.

Students seem to agree on how having their sandwich orders memorized makes them feel.

Freshman Heather Sierra Vasquez feels that Catrina cares about her students, and that is why she chooses to run her sandwich line the way she does.

“[Catrina] cares about her students. She knows they need something to eat and wants to get it to them quickly. [Having my sandwich order memorized] just makes me feel great,” Sierra Vasquez said.

Both students feel that having their sandwich orders memorized positively impacts their school day. Macleod perfectly sums up how Catrina’s effort that she puts into her sandwich line daily makes her students feel.

“[Having my sandwich premade] makes me feel happy. I can eat quicker and I don’t have to wait as long, which is really nice,” Macleod said.

Liang then goes into detail about why Catrina sets a good example for students and why everyone should strive to be like her.

“She’s very enthusiastic and she’s really good at getting stuff done. I feel like [students] should look up to [Catrina’s] attitude towards her job and her general excitement towards things [overall],” Liang said.