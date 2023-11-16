The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Served With Care

Students share their appreciation for Catrina’s sandwiches that are always served with a smile
Abby Myers, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
Catrina+Shipley+serves+a+student+their+sandwich.+She+has+remade+this+students+sandwich+because+they+come+to+her+line+every+day.+
Shaun Matz
Catrina Shipley serves a student their sandwich. She has remade this student’s sandwich because they come to her line every day.

Lunch started 10 minutes ago, but students are still lining up outside the kitchen to get a sandwich from the lunch line. Catrina Shipley, the lunch lady in charge of making these delectable sandwiches for all her students, is working tirelessly to make sure every single student gets their correct sandwich order just how they want it. She has even taken it upon herself to memorize and even prepare some sandwiches before lunch even begins for her students who come to her sandwich line daily. 

Senior Palladium Liang thinks Catrina chooses to take the time out of her day to memorize and prepare some students’ sandwich orders because she likes doing so. 

“I think Catrina is very passionate about her job and she actually enjoys what she’s doing,” Liang said.

Freshman Kennedy Macleod believes Catrina feels for her students and wants to help make their day better in any way she can. 

“[Catrina memorizes sandwich orders] so people can get their food faster to eat. She cares about her students and wants them to get their food as fast as possible,” Macleod said. 

Students seem to agree on how having their sandwich orders memorized makes them feel.

Freshman Heather Sierra Vasquez feels that Catrina cares about her students, and that is why she chooses to run her sandwich line the way she does. 

“[Catrina] cares about her students. She knows they need something to eat and wants to get it to them quickly. [Having my sandwich order memorized] just makes me feel great,” Sierra Vasquez said.

Both students feel that having their sandwich orders memorized positively impacts their school day. Macleod perfectly sums up how Catrina’s effort that she puts into her sandwich line daily makes her students feel. 

“[Having my sandwich premade] makes me feel happy. I can eat quicker and I don’t have to wait as long, which is really nice,” Macleod said. 

Liang then goes into detail about why Catrina sets a good example for students and why everyone should strive to be like her. 

“She’s very enthusiastic and she’s really good at getting stuff done. I feel like [students] should look up to [Catrina’s] attitude towards her job and her general excitement towards things [overall],” Liang said.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1656
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Feature
Mrs. Dennigmann stares steadily at the computer infront of her, working on assignments for her classes and her extracirriculars.
Behind The Dance
Vrhovac playing the guitar in a field. Photo courtesy of Marko Vrhovac.
Musician In Progress
Do Not Disturb
Thespians at Thescon standing around the Richard table, in shock of how overwhelmingly cute Richard is. This huge crowd formed after The Spotlight Plays reformed their one act at Thescon. Photo courtesy of The Spotlight Players instagram.
A New Web Spun
Junior Connor Becker acts alongside Junior Caleb Herschberger during a theater rehearsal. The actors have been rehearsing for the fall play for three weeks.
From High School to Hollywood
Coach Malach Radigan coaches Junior Grayson Graham during a football game against Fort Zumwalt South. This year will be Coach Radigans third year as head football coach at Francis Howell Central.
A Life-Changing Cycle

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1656
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *