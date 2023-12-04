Across Platforms and through the Platformer

Senior Robert Peel expertly clicks his mouse in order to avoid his icon from hitting a spike causing the music to end. However, inevitably it does, and he is filled with a feeling of repetition all “Geometry Dash” players are familiar with. But what if you hit a spike, and you don’t start over fully, but instead at a checkpoint?

Update 2.2 is supposedly coming out in November of 2023 of “Geometry Dash”, a game created solely by RobTop Games and officially released on August 13, 2013. Update 2.2 will introduce many new features including the revolutionary Platformer game type, a new Swing gamemode, an advanced color system, over 700 new icons, and another main level, all accompanied with game-shaping Editor options, the place where players can create their own levels, and triggers, including the Song trigger and over 13,000 sound effects.

Peel has been playing since about six years ago and once he found out the new update he’s been waiting on is finally coming out after six and a half years… he was disappointed.

“I think it’s gonna change the game too much. Too fast,” Peel said. “With an update that takes five years, that’s a lot of features, and for all of them to be added right at once is… too much. That’s like another game.”

However, Junior Brice Mitchell was excited, as he’s been waiting since Nov. 15, 2017. He’s especially excited about the vast changes to the Editor.

“It takes less time to make better levels that are higher in quality,” Mitchell said. “They’re adding a bunch of triggers that add a bunch of features and make it way easier to make better decorations and everything like that. It definitely sparked some creativity.”

Originally, in RobTop’s 10 year Anniversary video created by known content creators in the community, 2.2 was supposed to come out in October, mentioned at 23:14 in the video, but it was delayed due to bug fixing and server issues.

“It just wouldn’t feel right to release an update this big without stable servers and proper bug fixing. I tried my hardest to make it in time, but some work took longer than expected,” RobTop said on X. “All I can do is apologize and do my best in these final weeks. I’m really looking forward to sharing all these new features with the community.”

RobTop has made promises for earlier dates, though he ended up delaying the release of 2.2. Peel said he would be surprised if the update actually came out in November.

“I would be surprised if it came out the day it was supposed to come out,” Peel said. “I don’t believe that, I’m expecting a 2024 release. It never actually came out on the scheduled day it was supposed to.”

However, in an X post on Nov. 26, RobTop said he’s waiting to release the update at the same time in all platforms including in the App Store, Google Play, and Steam.

“Progress update: All levels and major bugfixing are done, so update 2.2 is about to be completely finished for release,” RobTop said. “I can confidently say it’s right around the corner now, though, so stay tuned!”

Peel remained doubtful even after RobTop sent the X post.

“I still don’t believe that,” Peel said after being informed of RobTop’s response.