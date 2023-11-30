The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

It’s a Marathon, Not a Sprint

The importance of staying shape in the off-season
Ethan Kull, Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
Junior+Ethan+Callison+slides+head+first+into+second+base.+Photo+Courtesy+of+Ethan+Callison
Junior Ethan Callison slides head first into second base. Photo Courtesy of Ethan Callison

During the off-season, it is vital for athletes to train for their specific sports. No matter what sport you are playing, it is important to sharpen your skills. Junior Ethan Callison devotes a lot of his time to his sport, and has become very skilled because of it. 

Training in the off-season is different for every athlete. For Callison, his training never ends.

“My training never really has a stopping point, I mean I go straight from high school ball, then into my summer ball, then into fall ball, after fall ball I go straight into my winter training, so I mean I never really stop training,” Callison said

Callison has been on varsity baseball for his first two high school baseball seasons, he describes the differences from being a freshman and preparing for the season, to now being a junior, who has already been on varsity his first two years, and preparing for the season.

“Well, in freshman year, I was really just trying to showcase what I can do, I was trying to just make the team and do my best. Now that I have been on varsity for 2 years, I have a taste of what it is like so I am working on what I have my struggles with, while also getting stronger,” Callison said.

Another student who has been on varsity all three years, is basketball player Josie Crangle, and even though she is a lock to be on the varsity squad, her preparation and effort never waivers.

“Nothing has really changed from freshman year to junior year with Coach Leake you have to be giving 100 percent  all the time or you won’t play, so I always give my 100 percent, so nothing yeah I mean nothing has really changed,” Crangle said.

No matter how good of a season that an athlete had the previous year, they always look to improve, and build on it. Callison’s goal for this season is to make first-team all-conference and first team all-district.

“Sophomore year I got second team all-conference and second team all-district, so this year I really am aiming for first team in both of those, I also want to help my team out and do my job anyway I can,” Callison said.

Crangle lifting weights in the school’s weight room, preparing for the season. Photo courtesy of Josie Crangle.

Goals are important for athletes to set, they are able to set a foundation for themselves and then at the end of the season, re-evaluate themselves. Crangle has her own goal for her upcoming season.

“My goal is to average more points than I did last season, I can reach this goal if I can stay consistent, keep practicing, and just keep putting in the work,” Crangle said.

While preparing for the season, Crangle has to commit a lot of her time to her sport.

“We practice two-and-a-half hours a day, six times a week, and then even on our days off I’ll go to the Rec and shoot around for a bit,” Crangle said.

Callison also commits a lot of time to his sport, according to himself, he commits way more time in-season than in the off-season.

“I spend at least five to eight hours a week in the offseason, but during the season I usually get up to 12 hours a week,” Callison said.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1700
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Move
Junior Morgan Davis shoots a free throw while the opposing team watches eagerly on Dec 1. Giving her a little extra luck, the entire band does a cheer.
Conquering the Basketball Court
Senior, Seeger Trendley, gathers the team around in a huddle before the game starts. He smiled at them, encouraging the team to get their energy up.
Slapshot Showdown
Senior Mackenzie Sansone overlooks the court during a home game.
Stay In Shape
A spartan aims for the basket during their practice at the annual Winter Blast.
Bounce Back Season
Senior Alexa Sansone serves the ball to the other side of the court.
Varsity Volleyball takes Victory
Till Next Time

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1700
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *