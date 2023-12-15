The online home of the Central Focus

Writing, Romance, and Vampire Bats – an Interview with Lynn Painter

Hannah Halterman, Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
Summer Suarez
Author Lynn Painter speaks to students at FHC at her author visit. Painter wrote the New York Times bestseller “Better than the Movies” and “Mr. Wrong Number”.

Author Lynn Painter talks on the Spartan Podcast Network about how she became a published author, her writing process, her advice for young writers, and her unique experience with vampire bats.
