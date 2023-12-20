For the past 12 years, students have been walking around the halls, feeling security and safety within every classroom, and also the moment they walk into the school. The officers who patrol the hallways, directing the traffic after school, and making sure that everything is under control, have been there as long as people can remember. But compared to all of the others, there’s one officer who pulls the security together, along with leaving a longing impact on the students and staff alike.

Officer Troy Inserra, Francis Howell’s well-known school resource officer, has made sure to keep everyone safe, and to also bring smiles on students’ faces. As amazing as he is with what he does, working as a police officer for 12 years, requires a permanent break. Officer Inserra retires officially on Dec. 21st, and with it suddenly coming to a close, there leaves some bittersweet memories; however, there’s also a sense of reminiscence and relief with finally being able to break out of his daily routine.

“I [honestly] feel great. It’s been my routine for 12-and a-half years, coming in every morning and seeing the kids, staff, principals,” Inserra said. “But I feel like I’m [definitely] going to miss being here at school.”

Despite the fact being a heartbreaking realization, memories being left behind in the crowded halls and people’s minds, Inserra has an amazing opportunity to chase his dreams of flying in the skies.

“I’m starting flight school on Feb.1st, 2024. I’m working on getting my commercial airline pilot license.” Inserra said, “I’m going to be sad on Dec. 21st, but I feel like I’ve made connections with several students. Kids that didn’t come to school every day, now I see them in the halls; so it’s going to be sad and happy, [in a way].”

With the beloved officer leaving a positive impact on students, there’s one student in particular that bonded closely with Inserra, always having a passionate conversation with the officer. Senior Karson Webster, has been attending school for the past four years, which has allowed Webster to become closer to the officer. Because of this, Webster has fond memories of the two’s interactions.

“We’re pretty much best friends, and he always talked to me about sports,” Webster said. “Honestly, I feel kind of sad, but [in the end] I’m a senior, so we’re both retiring this year [either way].”

With the topic of Inserra’s helping students and staff alike, his attitude and how he goes about situations is always admired and remembered whenever the topic of the officer comes along into conversation, according to Webster.

“His attitude is always in a good mood, every day is always bright and cheerful.” Webster said, “If there’s a problem, he’s always helping everyone out. He’s a good guy, and has the mindset of “get up and go.”

Inserra has made friendships and bonds with people that will never be forgettable. With a connection between the two, Assistant Principal Brian Warner has been at Francis Howell Central for 20 years, as he’s worked alongside the officer these past few years. With the two even working at summer school together, he finds himself remembering all of the good factors of Inserra as a coworker, but also an amazing best friend that’ll loyally stay by his side.

“He’s always been so dependable and is just such a good friend of mine. One of the greatest things working at FHC is the people I work with, right when we work closely due to what we do together, as a team.” Warner said, “It’s sad, you know, but I’m excited for him. It’s the best of both worlds. It’s an opportunity to celebrate an amazing career he had, but also the new adventure he’s going to be getting into.”

With Mr. Warner wishing the best for one of his lifelong friends, he also recognizes that the man known as Inserra is leaving the school with powerful memories and a powerful reputation attached to his name.

“He does an amazing job with balancing both the legal aspects of his job, but also caring for people and meeting them where they’re [at] that time. That’s going to be a position that the new [school resource officer] is going to take over, and she’s going to do a great job; but when Inserra’s a well-known legend here, those are pretty big shoes to fill,” Warner said, “I’m definitely going to miss my friend, and he sort of just had a presence that told us we were in good hands anytime he was in the building. He’s awesome, and all of the staff here wishes him the best in this new career, and hopefully one day I’ll see him on a plane, and he’ll be able to fly me somewhere.”