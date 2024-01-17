Running To The Fishing Line

As the initial weeks of school pass us by, the intensity of it all begins to accumulate. Those unit tests, extracurricular activities, and potential college applications can make the year seem unworkable. We are consistently pushed to our limits, having to prove ourselves to those around us. With summer seeming a distant memory, we often forget to allow ourselves a breath of fresh air, a good read in the park, or an afternoon by the lake. Granting ourselves the opportunity to enjoy the smaller things in life not only relieves stress, but also rekindles our many passions, preventing us from burning out.

“Being out in nature helps relieve stress! It’s really nice to get outside and be surrounded by wildlife,” senior Natalee Shipley said.

Being stuck indoors for long periods of time can be demoralizing for many, especially following the long school week of sitting idle and studying. There are a plethora of encouraging activities outdoors, with many offering an escape from the somewhat mundane parts of the school week. Little moments spent amongst the beauty of nature, present a relaxing break desperately needed by many.

“My favorite memory of fishing was with my dad. We had rented a Jon boat at Busch Wildlife, and we had a picnic together on the boat,” Shipley said.

Some students may find their escape resting on a bookshelf, whether it be in our many local libraries or on their dresser at home. The sheer variety found in the stories made available to us offers a little something for everybody, whilst bringing people together through shared interests and a love of reading.

“Reading has played a major role in my life since birth. My parents read to me when I was a baby and once I had learned to read I never stopped.”, senior Lex Hill said.

Some students find solace in accomplishing impressive feats outside of the classroom. Surpassing the limitations of our abilities, can further the personal and emotional growth of those looking toward self-improvement. Many undergo grueling physical challenges, striving to push themselves to new heights.

“As a long distance runner I am always beating my weaker side. I have a part of me that wants to walk and it’s always rewarding when you’re able to beat and strive to be the best and strongest version of yourself,” senior Camrin Watkins said.

Liberating ourselves from the repetition and continuous stress incurred throughout the school year has the potential to dramatically change our quality of life. Taking a moment to step back and truly appreciate our accomplishments, requires participation in the fun activities enriching our high school experience. When given one word to illustrate her feelings regarding distance running, Watkins remarked.

“Free, I have never been angry after a race or run; when I run my problems disappear and it’s just me and the trail I’m running on.”