A Fresh Face in Chemistry

Sophia Allen, Staff Photogrpher
February 6, 2024
Sophia Allen
Moore can always be seen answering students' questions and walking around to check for progress or queries. Always alert and ready to help.

Ms. Brittany Moore, a new teacher to the district, teaches chemistry to both honors students and regular students. This class on Feb 2, she went around to answer numerous students questions including sophomore Tillie Houston’s.

“She’s very down to earth, and she’s very helpful, and she does not make you feel bad if you don’t understand something” Tillie Houston states.

After this year, Ms. Moore will be teaching the new AP Chemistry class for the school filling the needed position. She will continue sharing her knowledge with students and helping where she can as she continues in her career.
