Teamwork Against the Trojans

Playing at their home court, the junior varsity boys basketball team took on Troy Buchanan high school on Feb 6. The boys fought hard together but lost to Troy with a score of 61 to 46. Sophomore Drew Wyss talks about what makes the junior varsity team a good team to play on, even when losing.
“Having no selfish players on the team and just a team that’s fully united on the court,” said Wyss.
Because of the unity of the team, the players had a great time this year. The team wrapped up their season together and hope to play again next year.