Sentimental Seniors

Audrey Webb and Kendyl LayMarch 22, 2024

 

After leaving the court for the very last time, senior Ashton Matthews shares a hug with a coach.

During senior night on Feb. 23, the boys basketball team came out victorious over the Francis Howell North Knights with a score of 62-48. Seniors were recognized for all of their hard work throughout the season. One of those seniors, Will Zadell, is thankful for this night and expresses how special it was for him and the rest of the team. 

“Being able to take the court one last time with teammates I’ve played with since fifth grade was special,” Zadell said. “The student section showed so much love and they’re also a big reason I won’t forget that night.” 

Although bittersweet, the seniors have completed their high school basketball career and they will never forget the memories and friendships they made along the way. The rest of the team plans to carry on the legacy of their senior teammates who are moving on. 

 
