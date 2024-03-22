The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Senior Sendoff

Byline photo of Kaitlyn Morgan
Kaitlyn Morgan, Staff Photographer March 22, 2024
IMG_9127
Gallery11 Photos
Kaitlyn Morgan
Senior Ashton Matthews prepares to shoot the basketball.

The boys varsity basketball team took on the Francis Howell North Knights on Feb. 23 winning with a score of 62-48. The game was constantly back and forth but the Spartans ended up coming out on top with all their hard work. Senior Ashton Matthews expressed his love for the team and sport as he prepares to move on to college. 

“They have been great towards me. Through the season our team got super close to each other and trusted each other. It was like a family and everybody got along. I know it did not show on the record book but chemistry was there the whole time,” Matthews said.

The guys season did end but they fought hard throughout the whole season.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Basketball
Sentimental Seniors
Sentimental Seniors
Lucas Williams guarding and defending the teams side of the court.
A Modest Defeat
Being guarded heavily by the player on Troy, guard Drew Wyss looks for a teammate to pass to. To get around the defenders arms, Wyss bounce-passed to an open member of the team.
Teamwork Against the Trojans
More in Galleries
Sophomore Kennedy Rogers faces the students as the dance routine comes to a close.
Pep it Up
Kenya Ajanaku points out his beloved wife in the crowd after finishing his story about how women are the strongest creatures.
The Biggest, Bravest, and Strongest
Improv captain Abby Meyers play a popular game, press conference. She was trying to guess her character(which was SpongeBob) through questions asked by the audience.
Getting Ready with Theater!
More in Showcase
On Feb 27, physical science teacher Kimberly Maxwell engages her students in a hands-on activity to review for their science test.
Sufficient Studying Strategies
A sea of Spartans flood the dance floor at Prom 2023. The Juniors and Seniors waited all year to participate in their Prom.
Tangled up in Planning
The players fight to protect their lead.
Senior Night Success

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *