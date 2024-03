Gallery • 21 Photos Lillian Seithel Lucas Williams guarding and defending the teams side of the court.

The Spartans took a defeat against Fort Zumwalt West’s Jaguars on Feb. 9. The JV boys fought hard and ended only five points back. After putting in the effort, the score came out at 55-50. Sophomore Lucas Williams shares how the team prepares for games.

“We all get in the locker room,” Williams said. “We listen to music as a team, jam out, and just talk.”

The boys JV basketball team had a few tough losses but as a team, they continued to motivate each other for the games.