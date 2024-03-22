Senior Night Success

Gallery • 9 Photos Rachel Blanchard A Central player reaches up to knock the ball out of the opposing team's grasp.

After a final season of highs and lows, the girls’ varsity basketball team’s lone senior, Alexis Matthews, reflects on not only this season, but every season she’s played with the program. In all the time that she has spent playing basketball, she finds that her favorite thing at the end of every game is the chemistry between her and her teammates. Despite the people she grew up playing with moving on and graduating, she found comradery with her newer and younger teammates as well.

“My favorite thing is how we’re always good with each other,” Matthews said, “We might be mad at someone in the moment, but we were able to put that in the past and play and just laugh about it later.”

With a senior night victory against Francis Howell North, Matthews ended her high school basketball career on a high note. Her advice to younger players is to play with confidence, and not to let anyone change that.