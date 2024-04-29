Don’t Dodge Discus

Gallery • 9 Photos Mallory Davie Juniors, Kat Mann and Bailey Adkerson, along with sophomore, Cooper Rowse stand around the discus arena as they wait their turn to practice throwing. Kat Mann laughs with the wind in her hair.

On April 16, FHC hosted an open invitational with Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Fort Zumwalt West, St Dominic, and North Point. An overlooked event is often girls throwing. They are producing some great discus throwers. Track is not just running events, contrary to many beliefs. The field events include shot put, discus, javelin toss, long jump, high jump, and pole vault. Kat Mann is a shot put and discus thrower, she explains what the dynamic on the team is like.

“The throwing people are all a big family,” Mann says. “We’re all super supportive of each other.”

Track goes to GACs hosted by Francis Howell High School on May 1, with events starting at 3.