It’s More Than A Speech

Sophomore Addie Law starts her 2v2 debate her freshman year. This was her first year debating, and she didn’t feel too confident until the judge told her she was already speaking at a varsity level. After that, she decided to keep debating.

Speech and Debate is one of many ways high school students are able to dip their toes in politics. Debate gives students a platform to learn and debate prominent political subjects that further their knowledge of politics, but there are many ways students can step into the world of politics.

Law has had the opportunity to learn and debate many political topics through Speech and Debate these topics being both on the national and international level.

“Public forum is a debate where we get a topic about something the government should change and we argue it,” Law said. “This month it was about the Communications Decency Act (power of corporations), but I have also talked about political involvement with the US in the Middle East and our power competition with China.”

Law has learned about topics that other teenagers don’t know much about. She has gotten more informed with her choice to join speech and debate, but learning about these topics isn’t as hard as some may seem.

“I just do a lot of Googling, especially organizations,” Law said. “I just start with a broad topic and then try to narrow it down.”

Sophomore Declan Fowler is also a part of Speech and Debate and feels similarly about the importance of getting involved and staying informed.

“I have done independent research and have had discussions with others through Speech and Debate,” Fowler said. “I got involved because I wanted to know what was happening in the world in which I live in order to be more well informed.”

For Fowler, politics became something worth learning about when he watched the riots of January 6th, 2021 take place.

“The most memorable thing I have politically was the Jan 6th riot on Capitol Hill which was the time when I became truly aware of the world around me and wished to find out more about what led to such circumstances,” Fowler said.

After this moment, Fowler began to take the time to stay informed about what was happening in the world around him. He has learned how ignorance is not bliss.

“Without proper research most people will typically follow the same beliefs as their parents or close friends. They are thus influenced without being able to fully develop their personal beliefs separately from interference,” Fowler said,

Lastly, senior Natalee Shipley has been in Speech and Debate since her freshman year winning awards for her speeches on politics. She has spent the last four years learning about politics and learning multiple controversial topics.

“I’ve learned about a variety of things: NATO relations, US military presence in the Middle East, organic agriculture, nuclear weapons, trade agreements, and lots of domestic issues as well,” Shipley said.

Staying informed on political issues is only one part of it. Learning how other people view these issues is just as important, for it opens one’s mind.

“Learning about different issues makes me realize that things aren’t one-sided; most of the time, there are valid arguments on both sides,” Shipley said. “This translates to the government since it made me realize that keeping an open mind about all parties/opinions is necessary.”

Speech and debate has allowed teenagers to learn about political issues as well as voice their opinions. While this club is in a controlled environment, it encourages students to take their knowledge into the outside world and put their ballot in the box.

“It’s important to be informed. No matter what the issue is, it can never hurt to know more about it. Almost every issue impacts you in some way, whether or not you realize it, so knowing where you stand is imperative,” Shipley said.