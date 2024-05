Thank you for being so helpful during my three years in high school and in Epsilon Beta. You have been such a great role model and mentor. Thank you for always being a person to help guide me when I need it and thank you for being a person I can turn to when I need a friend. Also, thank you for being willing to talk to me about books and always being a book nerd with me. I’m so happy that you joined our school and I will be sad to leave you next year when I graduate.

-Summer Suarez