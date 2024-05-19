Hidden+Gems

Whenever people eat or drink together, it is communion. Consuming food in our bodies is something we have to do to survive, so we want to do it with people we love the most and feel comfortable around. Are you looking to elevate the meals you share with your friends and family? Have you grown bored of the places you and your friends always go to for a quick bite to eat? Are you looking for something outside of the Mid Rivers circle?

If you’re looking for a more uncommon Mexican restaurant to try out, senior Noah Layman has you covered. He recommends Taqueria Durango which is off Page Avenue in downtown St. Louis. It is a bit of a drive but it is totally worth it in Layman’s opinion.

“It is about some of the cheapest and best Mexican food you’ll ever have. It is [about] $2 a street taco,” Layman said. “My usual order is a shrimp chimichanga and a mandarin Jarritos.”

Not only is the food amazing but it’s a meaningful place to Layman. Layman describes how he found such a lovely restaurant.

“My dad took me there for the first time after my first really hard shift at work to celebrate when I was around 15 years old,” Layman explained. “He told me that he and my mom used to go on dates there all the time too because they loved it so much.”

It’s a lovely thing to share a specific restaurant with a loved one and be able to make that place special to them. It’s really cool to also be able to share these well known places so that they can get the recognition they deserve.

“Now it’s pretty special to me and I put all of my friends onto it too, It’s a regular spot now for us.” Layman said.

If you’re looking for a little treat to end a hangout with friends, senior Adelaide Johnson knows the place. If you are into Korean desserts she recommends Spoonful on Olive Boulevard.

“That whole area is a very nostalgic place for me. My friends and I went a lot during the summer and it became a tradition to go there before boys volleyball games last year,” Johnson explained. “We would get boba from Spoonful then walk over to the Korean corn dog place next door and split one of those,”

These restaurants can seem intimidating at first glance but it can be fun to diversify your palette and be able to try new things to see what you may like. Johnson would likely agree that she would never know that she loved boba if she never would have tried the place.

“Both places helped me to branch out and try foods that I had never really tried before,” Johnson said.