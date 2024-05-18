The online home of the Central Focus

A Final Dissection

Sophia Allen, Staff PhotographerMay 18, 2024
Senior Abby O'brien and sophomore Gage Haile pose right after pulling their cat out for dissection. O'brien was quite excited to begin the dissection.

HAP, Human Anatomy and Physiology taught by Mr. Patrick Reed began the end of the year cat dissection. The class final will be a test over the dissection and the study guides the students make themselves.

When questioned if she enjoyed dissections or not, senior Abby O’brien replied, “I like dissections because I find it fascinating seeing all the organs like in real life”.

As the year comes to an end, the HAP classes will finish dissections and study to prepare for their final before the school year comes to an end.

