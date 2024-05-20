Activities with Arete

Gallery • 20 Photos Bella Smith Member of Arete laughs while waiting while the inflatable bar comes towards her.

Spartans gathered outside to celebrate Arete’s field day. The football field was covered in activities like bouncy houses, spike ball, and the ‘meltdown’. Cookies and hot dogs were provided to those attending the event for free and the students’ tickets into the field were the Arete field day t-shirts.

Junior Tessa Parmenter, a first year member of Arete, participated in the event, both helping to set it up while joining in on the activities.

“I signed up for Arete because I thought it’d be a good club, and I really like what they do.” Parmenter said, “I helped set it up the whole day, then when it was time for everyone to join us and the event to start, I joined in and tried everything that we put up.”