The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Activities with Arete

Byline photo of Bella Smith
Bella Smith and Amelia RoziqMay 20, 2024
IMG_8083
Gallery20 Photos
Bella Smith
Member of Arete laughs while waiting while the inflatable bar comes towards her.

Spartans gathered outside to celebrate Arete’s field day. The football field was covered in activities like bouncy houses, spike ball, and the ‘meltdown’. Cookies and hot dogs were provided to those attending the event for free and the students’ tickets into the field were the Arete field day t-shirts. 

Junior Tessa Parmenter, a first year member of Arete, participated in the event, both helping to set it up while joining in on the activities.

“I signed up for Arete because I thought it’d be a good club, and I really like what they do.” Parmenter said, “I helped set it up the whole day, then when it was time for everyone to join us and the event to start, I joined in and tried everything that we put up.”

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
A welcoming sign is projected onto the screen as students enter the library. The event was led by Mrs. Tonishia LaMartina with special guest and author Johnathan Shoff.
The End to 2023-2024 Book Club
Senior Abby Obrien and sophomore Gage Haile pose right after pulling their cat out for dissection. Obrien was quite excited to begin the dissection.
A Final Dissection
College counselor Dustin Bailey and senior Laney Parmeley hug after she is chosen for the family and consumer science departmental award. She received this honor for her dedication to the many developmental classes, at the Senior Award ceremony on May 9.
The Spartan's Senior Awards Night
More in Showcase
A pair of jeans that are too long for the girls legs. Graphic by Birdie Brereton
One Size Doesn't Fit All
Hidden Gems
Hidden Gems
A couple of energy drinks are spread across the table dominated by a sprawl of folders, notebooks, and worksheets. This scene is not shocking as many students have caffeine addictions.
Caffeination Abomination

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *