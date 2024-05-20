Colors in Nature

Gallery • 17 Photos Amelia Raziq As sophomore Olivia Rothermich lays her knee on the ground and stretches her hand back as she releases a light pink powder and throws it all around her. The pink powder gently falls onto her creating an aura surrounding her.

Within nature, any color imaginable is possible if you know where to look. Throughout the month of May, the photography staff was set on a mission to capture as many colors and variations as possible. The staff was aiming to highlight how despite each photo having a chosen color to showcase, there is no way to eliminate the background colors of nature. In this gallery, the colors are meant to surround all subjects.