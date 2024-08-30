The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Play Fall! Showcasing Activities at the Fall Festival

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorAugust 30, 2024
7S7A7518
Summer Suarez
Walking out on the track, sophomore Carter Radeke throws his hands in the air and yells with his teammates. Radeke did this to try and hype up the varsity boys soccer team as they were walking in front of their friends and family.

Kicking off the fall sports season, each sports team walked around the track to exhibit their teams for friends and family on Aug. 23. The marching band, cheerleaders and sensations all performed a show for the people in the audience. Sophomore Carter Radeke brought excitement for his team as they walked out. Radeke is enthusiastic about being a part of the varsity soccer team.

“I like the memories that I make with the team,” said Radeke. “And I enjoy the after-parties we have after games.” 

The next varsity soccer game will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. against Timberland at Timberland High School. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Junior Rhett Clauser plays the piano as junior Ryder Blaise plays the bongos during the song Jazz Police.
The Final Festival
A Valuable Victory
A Valuable Victory
The group of new officers stand in front of the crowd.
New Beginnings for NHS
More in Showcase
Some meeting attendees sit in silence as many in the background hold signs calling for progress with ideas of unity. The Board meeting proved to be divisive of community members, many making different displays of their beliefs.
Board of Education passes series of policies affecting discussion of "Human Sexuality" and regulations on Learning Commons collection
On April 10, 2024, senior Amity Ianiri and her friends eat their donuts at the Gateway Voter's celebration in the library. Gateway award winning books are recognized statewide in Missouri and voted on by Missouri high school students to "promote literature, literacy, and reading."
Updated policy proposals regarding Learning Commons regulation for first reading again
English teacher Dr. Jason Becker holding a sign reading, "P6310 will make me afraid to teach diverse authors. Ask me why." The policy will remove many books out of the district Learning Commons and the process to gain approval for specific titles will be slow and smaller scale than demand by librarians and students.
Proposed policies will restrict Learning Commons collection on basis of being “age appropriate”
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal