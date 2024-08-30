Play Fall! Showcasing Activities at the Fall Festival

Gallery • 15 Photos Summer Suarez Walking out on the track, sophomore Carter Radeke throws his hands in the air and yells with his teammates. Radeke did this to try and hype up the varsity boys soccer team as they were walking in front of their friends and family.

Kicking off the fall sports season, each sports team walked around the track to exhibit their teams for friends and family on Aug. 23. The marching band, cheerleaders and sensations all performed a show for the people in the audience. Sophomore Carter Radeke brought excitement for his team as they walked out. Radeke is enthusiastic about being a part of the varsity soccer team.

“I like the memories that I make with the team,” said Radeke. “And I enjoy the after-parties we have after games.”

The next varsity soccer game will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. against Timberland at Timberland High School.