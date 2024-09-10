Serving Success on the Tennis Courts

Gallery • 15 Photos Sophia Allen In position, captain senior Kaitlyn Morgan waits for her partner to serve the ball. She keeps her guard up in preparation for the other side to return the serve back.

Hosting the first JV tennis game of the season at home against Rockwood Summit, on Aug 30, both the JV and Varsity girls worked hard during the bundle of matches, coming out victorious with a clean sweep. For senior Rylie Schaefermeier, a swinger for Varsity and JV this overall win is a great success

“I’m feeling good. We won our first match, six-one so I’m feeling pretty good.” Schaefermeier reports.

For upcoming games, the team hopes to continue with their strong start. Their next tournament is Thursday, Sept 12 at home, Francis Howell Central.





