Joyful Jamboree

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Breuer Seniors Jordan Smith and Ava Jundt jump to try and block the hit from the opposing team. Blocking, a major aspect of volleyball, can be done by multiple people in order for it to be more successful.

Starting the year off with a sweep, the girls varsity volleyball team took away the competition at the annual Jamboree held on Aug. 27. Winning every set against the other schools the Spartans were able to enjoy their wins and bond as a team with their collective work.

“We all work together and we’re all friends off the court,” senior Jordan Smith said. This helps on the court as it “makes it easier to play with each other.”

While the program got a new coaching staff this allowed for a new start as the new season began. The Spartans started their season off to a hot streak and look to continue to pursue that as they play other teams. With a common goal of winning GAC’s, the girls will continue to work together and bond with each other on and off the court.