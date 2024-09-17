Formidable Forehands

The online home of the Central Focus

Byline photo of Sophie Rosser
Sophie Rosser, Staff PhotographerSeptember 17, 2024
7S9A1851
Sophie Rosser
Sophomore Sivani Kandel tracks the tennis ball as she warms up for her doubles match against North Point. Kandel had been playing consistantly all season, which allowed her to play higher junior varsity doubles teams every game.

As athletes head farther into September many sports hit the peak of their season, with players having a match or game every other game. On Sept. 9, the Girls Tennis team played a match against Northpoint High School. The junior varsity doubles team ended up winning 14-1, continuing it’s undefeated season. For sophomore Sivani Kandel the 2024 season has brought a lot of success as she and her doubles partner sophomore Lillian Richter have individually gone undefeated as well. Even though winning is always the goal, Kandel hasn’t let her success change her hopes for the season.

“By the end of the season I want to keep Lily and I’s winning streak,” Kandel said. “My goals going into the season were to improve on my skills and focus on hitting harder serves [and] they haven’t changed yet.”

The junior varsity team has another match Sept. 17 against Howell which they hope to come out on top of in order to keep their winning streak alive.



