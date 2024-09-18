Swinging Into The Season

As the season begins the girls golf team splits up into groups of two to take on Francis Howell, playing nine holes on Sept. 3 at the Links of Dardenne. This season introduced a bunch of new incoming players as they wanted to play for their senior year. Golf is a sport that requires a lot of time and practice outside of school despite how short the season is. Senior Skyler Burkhardt reflects on the preparations she makes to prepare before a match.
“Remington Layfield and I get hype in the car and listen to music before going to any match,” Burkhardt says.
Although golf is an individual sport it is also a team sport. The team bonding aspect of it is very much just as important as the work that gets put in individually during off-season. A good team helps pick others heads up and help with the positive mindset that is needed to focus in golf.