Swinging Into The Season

Byline photo of Madison Scott
Madison Scott, Staff PhotographerSeptember 18, 2024
IMG_9330
Madison Scott
Junior Emma Lange tees off on Sept. 3 at the Links of Dardenne, as her teammate Senior Rachel Marstall watches her quietly in support. Lange uses her driver to tee off in order to get as close to the hole as possible on her first swing.

As the season begins the girls golf team splits up into groups of two to take on Francis Howell, playing nine holes on Sept. 3 at the Links of Dardenne. This season introduced a bunch of new incoming players as they wanted to play for their senior year. Golf is a sport that requires a lot of time and practice outside of school despite how short the season is. Senior Skyler Burkhardt reflects on the preparations she makes to prepare before a match.

“Remington Layfield and I get hype in the car and listen to music before going to any match,” Burkhardt says.

Although golf is an individual sport it is also a team sport. The team bonding aspect of it is very much just as important as the work that gets put in individually during off-season. A good team helps pick others heads up and help with the positive mindset that is needed to focus in golf.



